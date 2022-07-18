Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.43.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $122.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -720.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.10. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

