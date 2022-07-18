Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 253 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance
Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $82.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $95.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $120.54.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
