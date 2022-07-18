Financial Counselors Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,861 shares of company stock worth $14,956,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $140.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,172.58 and a beta of 1.40. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

