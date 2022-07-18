Financial Counselors Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 548,880 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

