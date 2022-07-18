Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.44.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PPG opened at $116.80 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

