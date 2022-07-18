Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Sony Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 129,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 346,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Up 1.3 %

SONY stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONY. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.