Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $265,000 Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,181 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM opened at $45.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

