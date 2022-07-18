Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 128,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $157.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.84.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

