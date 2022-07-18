Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $201,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $31.97 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

