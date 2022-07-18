Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 169 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $522.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.67 and a 200 day moving average of $514.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.