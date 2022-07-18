Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 17 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

TSLA stock opened at $720.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $710.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $864.50. The company has a market cap of $746.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $872.79.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

