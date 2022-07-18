Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 620 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $483,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

FDIS stock opened at $62.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $93.42.

