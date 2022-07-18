Financial Partners Group Inc Buys Shares of 2,814 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $369.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.22. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

