Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

IWP opened at $81.18 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

