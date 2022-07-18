Financial Partners Group Inc Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $159.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.54 and a 200-day moving average of $174.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

