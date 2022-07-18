Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $138.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

