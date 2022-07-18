Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 220 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $173.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

