Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Acquires £34,089.80 in Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins bought 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £34,089.80 ($40,544.48).

Fintel Stock Up 2.3 %

LON:FNTL opened at GBX 193.58 ($2.30) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.39 million and a PE ratio of 1,182.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.18. Fintel Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 184.12 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 255.22 ($3.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

