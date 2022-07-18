First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $198.00 at Barclays

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $223.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.21.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average of $161.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,985,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

