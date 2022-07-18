First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after buying an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $90,864,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRC. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.21.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $155.80 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

