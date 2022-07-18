First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 3.2 %

FRC stock opened at $155.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.63.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.