First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy Sells 600 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00.

First Solar stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Solar by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,478 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

