First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up 1.2% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $24.14.

