Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 244 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $179.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

