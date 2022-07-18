Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $33.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.72 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

