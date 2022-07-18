Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Affirm were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Affirm by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 54.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

