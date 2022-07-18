Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 106,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.38 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.

