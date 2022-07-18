Focused Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.80.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $196.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.16 and a 200 day moving average of $207.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

