Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $145,000 Stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 15,714.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group Price Performance

PLBY Group stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $300.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

PLBY Group Profile

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

