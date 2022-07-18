Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $173,000 Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 317.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12,856.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $24.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.