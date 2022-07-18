Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

General Motors Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:GM opened at $32.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.