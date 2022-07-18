Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $81,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 397.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SCHF stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.