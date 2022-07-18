Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 334.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $46.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $119.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.