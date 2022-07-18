Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $119,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TSN opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.