Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $119,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.
NYSE:TSN opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
