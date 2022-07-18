Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of BK opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

