Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE HCA opened at $171.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.24.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

