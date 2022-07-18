Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 952.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,654,000 after buying an additional 120,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $151.78 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.81.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

