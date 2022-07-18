Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

