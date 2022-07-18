Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
CFLT opened at $24.02 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 98,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,507,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 182,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,012 and have sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Barclays decreased their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
