Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT opened at $24.02 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 98,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,507,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 182,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,012 and have sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Barclays decreased their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Confluent Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.