Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.