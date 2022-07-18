Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 196,442.9% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 55,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

