Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,695 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Comcast Stock Up 3.3 %

Comcast stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

