Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 313 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NIKE by 476.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NIKE Stock Up 1.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $104.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.74. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.