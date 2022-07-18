Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 3,850 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after buying an additional 2,541,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rollins by 609.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,074,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 2,645.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rollins by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Rollins by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,178,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,323,000 after acquiring an additional 478,951 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Up 1.3 %

ROL opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.