Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 5,917 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 75,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $2,121,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 367.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.75 on Monday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

