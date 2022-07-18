Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes $65,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after buying an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Seagen by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,397,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after purchasing an additional 440,891 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $61,840,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $58,011,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $272,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $96,125,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,125,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,895 shares of company stock worth $11,250,285. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $178.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.89. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

