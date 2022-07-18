Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,158.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 76,399 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance
PLAY stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.
Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $721,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Featured Articles
