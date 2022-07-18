Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 746,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,280,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 498,533 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,308,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after buying an additional 336,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 302,611 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

