Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Increased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,710,000 after purchasing an additional 938,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

