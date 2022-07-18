Forestar Group (FOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Forestar Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Forestar Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $760.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.85.
Institutional Trading of Forestar Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FOR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.