Forestar Group (FOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Forestar Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $760.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Forestar Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FOR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

